Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were not present at the shoot for Kedarnath promotions. The Kedarnath movie features Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles and is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Here's what happened.

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are currently relishing the success of their film Kedarnath’s trailer and the newly released songs. The movie is about the tragedy which took place in Kedarnath on 16 June 2013. The Kedarnath landslide occurred near Kedarnath Temple with a loud thunder followed by the gushing of the huge amount of waters from Chorabari Tal which washed away everything in its path. It is Sara Ali Khan’s debut film and Sushant Singh Rajput’s 6th film in Bollywood. The director of the film is very excited to complete his ambitious project with utmost honesty and dedication. While their performances, as well as the story, has been highly appreciated, fans can’t wait to see the two actors create magic on the big screen. Kedarnath is releasing on December 7, 2018, and the two actors are currently busy with the promotions. Recently, the two actors were shooting for an episode of Indian Idol 10, which turned out to be a special one for Sara given how much she adores Neha Kakkar and she finally got the opportunity to meet her on the sets of Indian Idol season 10.

Sara Ali Khan, who recently visited London for a work cum leisure trip failed to return on time to shoot for an episode of Dance Plus 4. According to the reports, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput did not show up for the shoot of Dance Plus 4 at the last moment. The shoot was taking place at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon, and when Sara could not make it on time from her way back to London, the two never showed up for the shoot.

