Kedarnath post: The young diva Sara Ali Khan shared some a new snippet of her forthcoming film, Kedarnath on Instagram lately, the film is her first Bollywood debut, which is directed Abhishek Kapoor and features Sushant Singh Rajput besides her. The glimpse was shared by Sara on her official Instagram page on late Friday, November 23. The beautiful picturesque post shows Sara on the at sets of the film at some hilltop. In another picture, she is seen in a very moving expression while she contemplates at perhaps her residence.

Abhishek Kapoor’s centres on one of the worst tragedies, 2013 Uttarakhand floods, it also deals with a gripping love story which unfolds between a Muslim boy and Hindu girl while they are on pilgrimage. The film of the trailer, which was recently launched as garnered a lot of attention. It looks pretty intense and is entwined between love, religion and worshippers. The film is scheduled to be released worldwide on December 7, 2018.

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is also going to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba along with the dramatic star of Bollywood Ranveer Singh, who recently got hitched to Om Shanti Om actress Deepika Padukone.

These films are going to be the initial deciding factors of Sara, how well she competes with other new stars. Though Kareena Kapoor, her foster mother recently at an award ceremony said that Kedarnath is going to be a hit and also asserted Sara is born star.

