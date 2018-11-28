Kedarnath song Jaan Nisaar: Sushant Singh Rajput took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his latest song Jaan Nisar, which has been crooned by Arjit Singh, the music has been given aandhadhun composer Amit Trivedi and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In a span of just three hours the song has garnered 400k views on the video sharing platform YouTube and the count seems unstoppable.

One of the much-anticipated movies of the year Kedarnath is a love story set in the backdrop of the cloudburst and the flash floods which created havoc in the temple town of Kedarnath, Uttrakhand. The movie is a combination of passion, love, and spirituality. Recently the makers of Kedarnath released its fourth song Jaan Nisaar. The song revolves around how Sushant Singh Rajput aka Mansoor, Muslim pithu who ís in love with a Hindu girl Mukku aka Sara Ali Khan.

Earlier this afternoon Sushant Singh Rajput took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his latest song Jaan Nisar, which has been crooned by Arjit Singh, the music has been given aandhadhun composer Amit Trivedi and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In a span of just three hours the song has garnered 400k views on the video sharing platform YouTube and the count seems unstoppable. The comments section is jampacked with compliments from their fans. Check out their song here:

The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Sara Ali Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simbaa. The movie is set to release on December 7, 2018.

