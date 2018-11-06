The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath have released the first song from the film! Titled Namo Namo, the song has been crooned and composed by Amit Trivedi, the lyrics of Namo Namo have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The very first song titled Namo Namo from Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Kedarnath has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film! Seems like it is the best Dhanteras gift for fans as the song was loved by the audience and has been trending on number one position on social media ever since it was released. Crooned and composed by Amit Trivedi, the lyrics of Namo Namo have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Kedarnath talks about the tragic Kedarnath floods which took place back in 2013. Kedarnath is a romantic tale which talks about the love story between a tourist and a pilgrim. The film is slated to hit the big screen on December 7 this year and is one of the most awaited films of this year.

The trailer of the film will be released soon and the teaser was loved by fans. Besides Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

