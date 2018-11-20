The third song from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath titled Qaafirana has finally been released. The romantic song features Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput and showcases their beautiful love story in the film and how their love grows as they get closer and spend more time with each other in Kedarnath.

The third song from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath titled Qaafirana has finally been released. The romantic song features Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput and showcases their beautiful love story in the film and how their love grows as they get closer and spend more time with each other in Kedarnath. While Sara Ali Khan’s expressions in the song are to die for, Sushant Singh Rajput’s effortless performance will make you love the song even more.

In the video of Qaafirana is beautiful and will show us glimpses from their love story in the film. The lyrics are beautiful and the music of Qaafirana is extremely soothing to the ears. Qaafirana has been crooned by Arijit Singh & Nikhita Gandhi and the lyrics have been given by Amitabh Bhattacharya . The music of Qaafirana has been composed and produced by Amit Trivedi. Kedarnath is one of the most anticipated films of this year and will also mark the big Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan.

The film has been helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and has been produced by RSVP & Guy In The Sky Pictures. Kedarnath is based on the backdrop of the tragic Uttarakhand floods which took place in 2013. It is a love story which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

