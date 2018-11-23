Kedarnath song Sweetheart: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's film Kedarnath is all set to hit the theatrical screens on December 7. However, before the film hits the screens, the makers of the film are building excitement with foot-tapping songs of the film. And now, Sushant has shared a behind-the-scenes dance rehearsal video of the song Sweetheart in which his chemistry with co-star Sara Ali Khan is winning hearts.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are on their toes to promote their upcoming film Kedarnath. As the trailer of the film continues to garner praises and prompt the audience to hit the theatre screens, it is the leading’s duo heartwarming chemistry that is acting as an icing on the cake. After impressing everyone in the song Sweetheart, Sushant Singh Rajput has shared a behind-the-scenes dance rehearsal video on his official Instagram account.

In the video, Sushant, who has earlier proved that he is a great dancer, can be seen performing the dance moves with absolute ease and perfection with a group of dancers. Meanwhile, the next gen star Sara is stealing all the attention with her graceful expressions. As the duo dances their heart out, Kedarnath’s director Abhishek Kapoor is seen recording the video.

Sharing the video on the social media platform, Sushant revealed that this was his first ever dance rehearsal on the song Sweetheart and he instantly loved it. With this, he called Sara Ali Khan a rockstar. Received more than 600K views in less than a day, the video is going viral on social media and fans cannot resist themselves from complimenting their adorable chemistry even in the behind-the-scenes video.

Along with this, Sushant has also shared a photo which shows how he trained his body to lift heavy weights in the film. In the photo shared by the actor, he can be seen walking on a treadmill with a heavy sack placed on his back.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled under the banner of RSVP films, Kedarnath is a love story based against the backdrop of devastating Uttarakhand floods. The film will mark the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. Kedarnath is scheduled to hit the screens on December 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More