Kedarnath song Sweetheart: As Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's film Kedarnath gears to hit the screens on December 7, the makers have released the second song of the film. Titled as Sweetheart, the song has been sung by Dev Negi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Based against the backdrop of Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath has been helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are making all the right buzz with their upcoming film Kedarnath.

After raising excitement among the audience with the trailer of the film, the filmmakers have released the second song of Kedarnath titled Sweetheart. As the name suggests, the song is a fun and peppy number which features the leading duo in a celebratory mood.

In the 2 minute and 22-second song, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen indirectly expressing his love for his on-screen sweetheart Sara Ali Khan. While the duo dance their heart out on the song, it is their adorable and refreshing chemistry that is stealing all the attention.

Have a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s song Sweetheart:

Sung by Dev Negi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is sure to bring a smile on all those who are in love and those who are falling in love. The lyrics of the song are fresh and will instantly touch a chord in your heart.

In the song, Sushant looks dashing in a red kurta styled with a green ethnic jacket while Sara looks as vibrant as ever in a green suit which she has styled with statement gold jewellery and a small bindi. Needless to say, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are looking picture-perfect in the film and are definitely raising excitement among the cinema-goers for the film.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by RSVP Movies, Kedarnath marks the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. Based against the devastating floods of Uttarakhand in 2013, the film will hit the screens on December 7, 2018.

