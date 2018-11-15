Kedarnath song Sweetheart: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's film Kedarnath is all set to hit the silver screens on December 7 and now the makers have increased the excitement with this new song release. With a peppy and fun touch, the song is enough to refresh your mood in a flick. The duo can be seen dancing in a celebratory mood for the song.

Kedarnath song Sweetheart: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath is all set to hit the silver screens on December 7 and now the makers have increased the excitement with this new song release. A song named Sweetheart got released by the makers today. The movie has already been creating a buzz on the internet and now this song has levelled up the craze once again.

With a peppy and fun touch, the song is enough to refresh your mood in a flick. The duo can be seen dancing in a celebratory mood for the song. the 2 minutes and 22 seconds long song is sung by Dev Negi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This beautiful melody showcases the warm chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. One of the happy dance numbers of this season, Sweetheart has already become the favourite of many people. Winning a lot of hearts, this track is garnering praises of social media.

With Sara Ali Kha’s charm and Sushant Singh’s hotness, Sweetheart is sure to leave you with a smile. As soon as the song was released, Twitterati started pouring reactions and most of them have been positive. Loving the happy essence of the song, people are giving it a thumbs up.

Here are some of the reactions that Twitterati shared with us:

D #Sweetheart song frm #Kedarnath is average. Bt since d music is by Amit Trivedi it's too early 2 comment. I will listen 2 d complete album be4 writing abt d music of d film. — Aadi (@AadityaBagwe) November 15, 2018

Just watched #Sweetheart song of #Kedarnath movie. And it's A Good One. Good chemistry between gorgeous #SaraAliKhan and #SushantSinghRajput

Overall It's a good a Song but Need an outright Chartbuster after this. — Kanchana Srimal Rathnayake (@KanzBoy96) November 15, 2018

This is really a nice song of #Kedarnath

But video is made like 90s & Sara dances very bad in the song.https://t.co/ulayf2S8Al — Malay Shah (@myselfkiddo) November 15, 2018

Playing on loop! Song of the wedding season is out now! #Kedarnath #Sweetheart

Shaahi joda pehen ke

Aayi jo banthan ke

Vahi toh meri Sweetheart hai Out now – https://t.co/Hra63EfWaw#Bollywood #Shaadi #Song Song poster photos by yours truly ☺️ (Photo Credit📸 Nitesh Square) pic.twitter.com/B6OwMExcD4 — Nitesh Square – Hugs Traveller (@NiteshSquare) November 15, 2018

