Kedarnath teaser audience and celeb reactions LIVE Updates: And the first look and teaser of much-anticipated movie Kedarnath is finally out. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and newbie Sara Ali Khan starrer has already garnered love and praises from Bollywood celebs and audience. Based on the 2013’s Kedarnath pilgrimage tragedy, the movie is all about the love between Mansoor and Mukku. There were speculations that the teaser of Kedarnath will release on November 20 but the makers of the movie decided to surprise their fans by unveiling the first look and teaser of the move on October 30.
With a tagline that states ‘Love is a Pilgrimage’, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 7, this year. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar. Made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor and Nishant Dahiya.
Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor took to his official Twitter account to share the first look of one of the much-anticipated movies of 2018. In his post, Kapoor wrote that RSV movies and Gits Pictures have this year brought the first look of environment’s anger.
Take a look at the heart-wrenching teaser of Kedarnath that will release on December 7, this year.
Kedarnath teaser audience and celeb reactions LIVE Updates:
Fans have started pouring out their reviews about the Kedarnath teaser that was released today i.e October 30. Sara Ali Khan's debut film is fantastic, according to Twitterati.
#KedarnathTeaser is Fantastic....— Follow Help100k #Follow4Follow (@DigenV) October 30, 2018
I liked it, damage created from poster recovered from Teaser....#SaraAliKhan looking very beautiful, @itsSSR lived up to expectation...
well done @Abhishekapoor ...
My best wishes to team #Kedarnath
Twitterati are impressed with the Kedarnath teaser. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer will hit the theatres on December 7, this year.
Teaser looks promising and SARA ALI KHAN is quite impressive💛#KedarnathTeaser #SaraAliKhan #Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/4flnopLqV5— Muntaha (@muniya__) October 30, 2018
Trade analyst and film critic Simit Kadel took to his official Twitter handle to share his views about Sara Ali Khan's debut film. In his post, the critic wrote that he loved the teaser of Kedarnath.
Loved the teaser of #Kedarnath , VFX is good, treatment & story looking quite impressive. #KedarnathTeaser @RonnieScrewvala @itsSSR @Abhishekapoor https://t.co/wQFsNMZHCs— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 30, 2018
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the Kedarnath teaser. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is produced by Ronnie Screwala and Pragya Kapoor.
Some stunning visuals here... Teaser of #Kedarnath... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan... Directed by Abhishek Kapoor... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor... 7 Dec 2018 release... #KedarnathTeaser: https://t.co/18WBABOudz— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2018
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal took to his official Twitter handle to praise the much-anticipated Kedarnath teaser. Tumse Pyaar Hai actor in his post wrote that Abhishek Kapoor is back with a bang.
My brother @Abhishekapoor is back with a bang, check out this awesome trailer. इस बार लाये हैं @rsvpmovies और @gitspictures एक झलक प्रकृति के क्रोध का, और साथ होगा सिर्फ प्यार | Presenting the official #KedarnathTeaser:https://t.co/5J2vQO4yny— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) October 30, 2018
In Cinemas on 7th December. #RSVP