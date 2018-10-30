Kedarnath teaser LIVE Updates: After a series of roadblocks, the much-awaited teaser of Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and the next gen-star Sara Ali Khan is all set to release today, i.e October 30. Raising excitement among the audience, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film and revealed that the film will hit the theatre screens on December 7th. Kedarnath will mark the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in Bollywood.
Based against the backdrop of devastating Uttarakhand floods, The tagline of the film Kedarnath reads ‘Love is a pilgrimage’. Post Kedarnath’s release on December 7th, the next gen star will be seen in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kedarnath is due for a theatrical release on December 28.
Watch Kedarnath’s teaser here:
Earlier, speculations were rife that the release date of Kedarnath has been postponed to 2019. However, with the official annoucement today, the makers have confirmed that Kedarnath will be Sara’s debut film and not Simmba. With this, fans cannot wait to see whether Sara Ali Khan will be able to shine at the top as the most promising newcomer of 2018 or not.
The next gen star Sara Ali Khan is all set to make a powerful debut with Kedarnath. After the release of the teaser, the audience is all praises for her on-screen charm and acting skills.
Best wishes @ItsSaraAliKhan— Shiv Dutta💫 (@imshiva17) October 30, 2018
for #Kedarnath
You looking abosolutely amazing
in teaser. 👌👐loved it and
looking forward to watched it.🤗💕#SaraAliKhan #KedarnathTeaser pic.twitter.com/YbGrVw14nl
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's chemistry in the teaser of Kedarnath is winning hearts. The film will mark Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara in the Indian film industry.
#KedarnathTeaser looks quite interesting.— Ashu (@AshwiniDodani) October 30, 2018
All the best to the entire team. 🌪️- https://t.co/KhKexbToBp
Chemistry @itsSSR + #SaraAliKhan feels beautiful. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3EQrT9ft7m
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has extended his best wishes to the team of Kedarnath. Released just now, the teaser is receiving a positive reaction from everyone on social media.
My brother @Abhishekapoor is back with a bang, check out this awesome trailer. इस बार लाये हैं @rsvpmovies और @gitspictures एक झलक प्रकृति के क्रोध का, और साथ होगा सिर्फ प्यार | Presenting the official #KedarnathTeaser:https://t.co/5J2vQO4yny— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) October 30, 2018
In Cinemas on 7th December. #RSVP
Twitterati is all praises for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath's teaser. In his review, Film critic Rohit Jaiswal has stated that Sara Ali Khan is looking beautiful in the teaser while Sushant Singh Rajput has lived up to the expectations.
#KedarnathTeaser is Fantastic....— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 30, 2018
I liked it, damage created from poster recovered from Teaser....#SaraAliKhan looking very beautiful, @itsSSR lived up to expectation...
well done @Abhishekapoor ...
My best wishes to team #Kedarnath
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the teaser of the film on his official Twitter account. In his tweet, he has stated that Kedarnath boasts of some stunning visuals. Check out his tweet here-
Some stunning visuals here... Teaser of #Kedarnath... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan... Directed by Abhishek Kapoor... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor... 7 Dec 2018 release... #KedarnathTeaser: https://t.co/18WBABOudz— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2018
The much-awaited teaser of Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and the next-gen star Sara Ali Khan is finally out. The film will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara in Bollywood. Check out the teaser of the film here-
Film critic Sumit Kadel on his official Twitter account has stated that the first look poster of Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is impactful. Have a look at the first look poster of Kedarnath here-
Impactful #Kedarnath @itsSSR @RonnieScrewvala @Abhishekapoor pic.twitter.com/0zFpp4yCih— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 29, 2018
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed that the official teaser of the film Kedarnath will be out shortly. The makers of the film had earlier revealed that the teaser of the film will be out at 12 noon.
No tragedy, no wrath of nature, no act of God can defeat the power of love! Presenting the official #KedarnathPoster, teaser out at 12 noon!#SaraAliKhan @RonnieScrewvala @Abhishekapoor @pragyadav_ @rsvpmovies @gitspictures @ZeeMusicCompany #Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/q2iZCAf1w2— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 30, 2018