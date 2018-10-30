Kedarnath teaser LIVE Updates: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath teaser is all set to release today, October 30. The much-anticipated film will be the debut movie of Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Ever since the news of Kedarnath teaser releasing today has been released, fans are excited to watch the teaser.

Kedarnath teaser LIVE Updates: After a series of roadblocks, the much-awaited teaser of Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and the next gen-star Sara Ali Khan is all set to release today, i.e October 30. Raising excitement among the audience, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film and revealed that the film will hit the theatre screens on December 7th. Kedarnath will mark the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in Bollywood.

Based against the backdrop of devastating Uttarakhand floods, The tagline of the film Kedarnath reads ‘Love is a pilgrimage’. Post Kedarnath’s release on December 7th, the next gen star will be seen in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kedarnath is due for a theatrical release on December 28.

Watch Kedarnath’s teaser here:

Earlier, speculations were rife that the release date of Kedarnath has been postponed to 2019. However, with the official annoucement today, the makers have confirmed that Kedarnath will be Sara’s debut film and not Simmba. With this, fans cannot wait to see whether Sara Ali Khan will be able to shine at the top as the most promising newcomer of 2018 or not.

