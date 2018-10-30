Kedarnath's teaser has just been released and it looks super intriguing. The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is all set to hit screens on December 7. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Check out, 5 most interesting facts about the heart-wrenching love story Kedarnath here.

Kedarnath: The Abhishek Kapoor directorial is a film based on the backdrop of the devastating floods in Uttarakhand which stars debutante Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Amrita Singh and Bollywood’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan. The film is a romantic love story where Sara Ali Khan will be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput, who had earlier featured in the film Kai Po Che and PK. In the film, Sara Ali Khan will be playing the protagonist and the role of a tourist while Sushant Singh Rajput will play a pithoo.

The first look poster of ‘Kedarnath’ has been released by the makers recently. However, the expectations of the audience have already risen even before the film’s release as the first look of the poster is quite intriguing. According to reports, the flick which was earlier scheduled to be released in November 2018 has now been scheduled to hit the screens on December 7, 2018.

Check out the official teaser here:

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film Kedarnath has just released today, i.e. on October 30th, 2018 and fans can now take a sneak peek of the teaser and get an enthralling and appalling experience before watching the film after it releases.

The 5 most interesting facts about the film Kedarnath that one should not miss:

The film has Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles, and since this is a fresh pair for the audience, their onscreen chemistry is something that the audience should not miss out

The film set against the backdrop of the 2013 floods that left thousands dead is sure to be one of the most heart-rendering love stories that one needs take a tour of

The film will showcase the 14-km pilgrimage journey of love and religion, passion and spirituality from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath

The film directed by Abhishek Kapoor will hit the theatre screens on December 7 this year

The film has been extensively shot in the beautiful, holy and religious state of Uttarakhand, which is one of the major tourist destinations in India

