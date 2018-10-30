Abhishek Kapoor's grand project releasing on 30 November 2018, Kedarnath will feature Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. Sara Ali Khan, the lead actor of the movie also announced the release of its teaser on her official Instagram account. Sharing her feelings for her grand debut, Sara wrote that she feels blessed and extremely excited for it.

Abhishek Kapoor’s grand project releasing on 30 November 2018, Kedarnath will feature Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. Marking the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, the movie has been creating a lot of buzz since the time it was announced. Sara Ali Khan will be playing the role of Mukku in this heart-wrenching love story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The Sizzling diva hogged headlines for her grand debut a lot of times and now she has proved that she was worth all the attention. As the teaser of Kedarnath got released today, the audience is going gaga over her looks.

Sara Ali Khan also took to her official Instagram account to post a photo from her debut which is extremely adorable. Announcing the release of Kedarnath’s teaser, Sara said that she is extremely excited and that she feels blessed to be acting in the movie.

Showcasing the stormy love story of Mukku (Sara Ali Khan) and Mansoor (Sushant Singh Rajput), the movie has a very unique storyline. Both the actors will be seen facing nature’s destructive wrath in the movie and the teaser let out few glances of it. Between all the scary and violent water scenes, Sara Ali Khan shone as a glowing beauty and impressed the audience. The much-awaited debut of this starlet is predicted to be a blast as her performance in this small teaser itself is quite admired.

Of all the reviews, the most agreeable was when the audience spotted the uncanny resemblance of Sara Ali Khan to her mother Amrita Singh. Some glimpses of her looks will surely take you back in the time when Amrita slayed her movie Betaab and swayed fans. Daughter Sara is also on the same path, winning a million hearts.

