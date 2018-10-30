Kedarnath teaser review: The much-anticipated teaser of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath has finally been released by the makers of the film. The teaser looks intriguing and has raised the expectation level. Both Sushant and Sara seem to have delivered promising performances.

The much-awaited teaser of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The much-anticipated teaser has everything a good film comprises of—drama, breathtaking visuals, love, passion, amazing graphics, and much more. Kedarnath, which marks the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, had been in a lot of trouble due to internal production issues but the captivating teaser has cleared all doubts surrounding the film’s future.

While Sushant Singh Rajput is at his best, Sara Ali Khan’s effortless performance looks promising. As we watch the teaser of Kedarnath closely, the main focus remains on the graphics work which is phenomenal. It shows the trauma faced by people during the Kedarnath tragedy and how only faith worked for them. The intriguing teaser has raised the curiosity for the film and the expectations from the film have definitely risen all thanks to the captivating teaser which has been winning hearts.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the love story between a tourist named Mukky (played by Sara Ali Khan) who is riding on a 14km pilgrimage to Kedarnath on the back of Pithoo named Mansoor (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) who get stuck in the tragic Uttrakhand floods and how they manage to post that and eventually fall in love.

The much-awaited film has been helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and has been backed by Ronnie Screwvala. The film is expected to hit the silver screen on December 7 this year. The teaser of Kedarnath has created a lot of buzz on social media and has been trending on social media site Twitter on number one position.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More