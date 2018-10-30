Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the stormy love story is appearing quite promising until now. The teaser features Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in the most dramatic way. Sizzling actor Sara Ali Khan is perceived to be the spitting image of her gorgeous mother Amrita Singh. She will be seen portraying the role of Mukku in Kedarnath while Sushant will be essaying the role of Mansoor.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the stormy love story is appearing quite promising until now. The teaser features Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in the most dramatic way. Daughter of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan will be debuting with this grand project. As announced, the makers released the teaser of the movie and the audience are going gaga over it.

While Sushant Singh Rajput is looking extremely intense, Sara Ali Khan is overshadowing all of it. The gorgeous starlet gives a promising appearance in the teaser and has levelled-up the expectations of the audience. Both the actors will be seen facing the wrath of mother nature. Amidst the scary and violent water scenes, the glowing face of Sara is stealing the limelight. Although it would not be right to judge the performance of actors from the teaser itself from what all can be seen, Sara is winning million hearts.

Gathering the audience response, one thing is for sure that Sara Ali Khan can remind anyone of her mother Amrita Singh in some of the visuals. The gorgeous face and charm that Amrita flaunted in Betaab made her the talk of the town and now her daughter Sara Ali Khan will take you back in those days.

Sizzling actor Sara Ali Khan is perceived to be the spitting image of her gorgeous mother Amrita Singh. She will be seen portraying the role of Mukku in Kedarnath while Sushant will be essaying the role of Mansoor. The amount of interest this movie has piqued in such a small time, it can be predicted to be a massive success in attracting a lot of audiences.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More