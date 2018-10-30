Kedarnath teaser: The much-awaited teaser of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is out and Sushant Singh Rajput looks fierce in all the photos from the much-anticipated teaser. His powerful performance has made this film a much watch!

The teaser and the first look of the much-awaited movie Kedarnath is finally out and by the looks of it, the movie looks promising until now. From the story point of view, Kedarnath teaser gives us a peek into the love story of a Hindu tourist Mukku- Sara Ali Khan daughter of Saif Ali Khan who is on a 14 km pilgrimage to Kedarnath. While riding on the back of a Muslim Pithoo, Mansoor- Sushant Singh Rajput the story revolves around how their love blossoms as they are trapped amid the 2013 catastrophic Uttarakhand floods. In the movie, Sara is shown as a rebel whereas Sushant plays the role of a reserved guy making a living by carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath on his back.

In a recent interview with a leading daily producer of Kedarnath Pragya Kapoor, wife of director Abhishek Kapoor said that the movie is set against the backdrop of nature’s fury Kedarnath is not an everyday love story. The shooting on an undeveloped terrain was very exhausting. The film’s primary filming locations are en route the 14 km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath. The film’s journey has been quite stormy it was set to release in June but after facing a financial crisis the date has been shifted to December 7, 2018.

Have a look at all his captivating photos:

