Kedarnath teaser: The teaser of the much-awaited movies, Kedarnath, was released today, October 30 and it has swept everyone off their feet. Abhishek Kapoor directed Kedarnath, will mark the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The maker of Kedarnath has raised the excitement level among the audience after they shared the mindblowing teaser of the movie. The movie which will be hitting the big screen on December 7, is based on the backdrop of the massive floods that hit Uttarakhand and left scores dead. Apart from focusing on the Kedarnath floods, the movie also talks about a love story, hence it gets a tagline, ‘Love is a pilgrimage’.

Apart from the story, Kedarnath also showcases an unmissable chemistry between Sara (Mukku) and Sushant (Mansoor). Kedarnath discusses the story the troubles faced by Mansoor in rescuing his lady love, Mukku, from the devastating 2013 floods. In the teaser, Sara who is usually spotted in trendy and western wear slays in the ethnic wear. Apart from the fantastic CGI and chemistry, one thing that took away all the attention was the beautiful kiss which the on-screen couple shared.

With a passionate kiss to rain-drenched clothes, the duo seems to have set the silver screen on fire. The kissing scene between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan from Kedarnath showcases the true love and the onscreen passion. Going by the teaser it seems that the kiss took place while the two were struggling to get of the devastating floods. The kiss that has been shot beautifully will surely give you chills if you have ever loved anyone.

Earlier, the maker of Kedarnath had shared the official poster of the movie that left fans frenzy. The movie is about the anger of the nature that was witnessed by Kedarnath, Uttarakhand in 2013.

