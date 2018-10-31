Rising starlet Sara Ali Khan is going to make her debut with the grand project Kedarnath this year and the makers released the teaser yesterday. Even before the release of her debut movie, Sara managed to get a massive fan-following for her sizzling looks and natural beauty. While the audience is going crazy over her astonishing looks, her mother Amrita Singh feels extremely elated after watching her in the teaser.

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan is going to make her debut with the grand project Kedarnath this year and the makers released the teaser yesterday. The stunning diva has been a big buzz since the time her debut was announced. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan will be starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Even before the release of her debut movie, Sara managed to get a massive fan-following for her sizzling looks and natural beauty. Now that the glimpses from her movie have been dropped by the makers, the audience can’t stop appreciating her.

Looking ethereal in the teaser, Sara is overshadowing all other aspects of the movie. Other than basking praises from fans, Sara Ali Khan got the most valuable feedback from her mother Amrita Singh.

Not only this, but Amrita also feels happy and proud of her daughter and complimented Sara saying she looked beautiful in it. As a mother, Amrita also sought blessings for her daughter from fans asking them to pray for Sara as it is her debut movie.

Followed by the praises came a mother’s valuable advice for Sara. Amrita Singh asked her to be grounded always. She urged her to work hard, stay grounded and giver her movies the best shot. However, after seeing the teaser, fans have elevated their expectations from Sara Ali Khan and are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens. Of all the splendid reactions that Sara achieved after the teaser, the best and most common one was the uncanny resemblance of her looks to her mother’s. Some glances from the teaser will take you back in the time when Amrita Singh swayed fans with her performance in Betaab. This mother-daughter duo is one of the most adorable ones in Bollywood.

