Kedarnath trailer celebrity and audience reactions: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath trailer has been finally released today, i.e November 12. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by RSVP movies, Kedarnath is based around the devastating Uttarakhand floods and will hit the screens on December 7.

After raising excitement among the audience with the teaser and first song of the film, the much-awaited trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath is finally out. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by RSVP movies and Guy In The Sky Pictures, Kedarnath marks the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter. Based against the backdrop of devastating floods in Uttarakhand, the tagline of the film reads ‘Love is a pilgrimage’.

As the trailer of the film continues to garner positive reviews on social media, Sara Ali Khan is being considered as one of the most promising newcomers of 2018. With this, the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair is being widely appreciated. Looking at the trailer, it seems like Kedarnath will do an appreciable job at the box office as it faces no strong competition as of now.

Have a look at the celebrity and audience reaction to Kedarnath trailer here:

Here’s the much-awaited #KedarnathTrailer… Looks like a strong plot… #Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan… Directed by Abhishek Kapoor… 7 Dec 2018 release… Link: https://t.co/SDImPE8bPg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2018

A potent combination of love, religion, passion & spirituality… #Kedarnath looks like a #Titanic love story set against the backdrop of one of the biggest natural disasters of India. Loved the magical chemistry between @itsSSR & Sara. #KedarnathTrailer. https://t.co/6QYNXH62o0 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) November 12, 2018

Sometimes the honesty just pulls through .. #KedarnathTrailer is really fab … @Abhishekapoor

and with the innocence that i saw on stage with #saraalikhan and @itsSSR im just blown away… #films are risky business but if u dnt dream ull never believe … — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) November 12, 2018

Its fabb..!!! Its takes guts..Kudos to @Abhishekapoor for using this cinematic liberty.. an congratulations to the future star Sara Ali Khan for starting this journey with a bang.. #KedarnathTrailer https://t.co/hK7aEQAa6X — Zeal (@blithesoul_) November 12, 2018

Man @itsSSR what a terrific & magnificient you are! What a trailer!!!

Kudos to one and only @Abhishekapoor & graceful @RonnieScrewvala #saraalikhan is it really your first movie ??? Blown away :))) #kedarnathtrailer — Abhay Sharma (@itsAbhay_) November 12, 2018

Just wow!

It's fantastic n extraordinary,

What a beauty is Sara Ali Khan 😍❤🔥🔥#Kedarnath #KedarnathTrailerhttps://t.co/IBu1Fw3LIy — Sameer Samadi (@Sameersamadi68) November 12, 2018

The journey of Kedarnath to the cinema screens has not been an easy one. After a rift between the makers of the film, Priests at Uttarakhand’s Chardham have demanded a blanket ban of the film. In a statement, the chairman of Kedar Sabha Vinod Shukla has stated that they will launch an agitation if the film is not banned as it hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus by promoting love jihad.

Before Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon. Post this, the actor will be seen in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The fault in our stars titled as Kizie Aur Manny opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi and Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. On the other hand, just after the release of Kedarnath, Sara will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan will release on December 7, 2018.

