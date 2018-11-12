Kedarnath trailer LIVE Updates: The wait for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath's trailer is almost over as it will be released today, i.e November 12, which considered as Lord Shiva's day. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by RSVP movies, Kedarnath is scheduled to hit the screens on December 7, 2018.

After raising excitement among the audience with the teaser of the upcoming film Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sara Ali Khan, the makers are all set to release the much-awaited trailer today, i.e November 12. To announce the same, a new poster of the film was released by the makers at midnight that portrays the leading duo’s breathtaking chemistry.

Interestingly, the trailer of the film is being released on November 12, which is considered as Lord Shiva’s day. Before the trailer launch, Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor will be apparently paying his respects at centuries-old Babulnath Temple, which is situated at a small hillock near Girgaum.

Have a look at the teaser of Kedarnath here:

Released about a weak ago, the teaser of the film has already received around 19 million views on YouTube. With this, the makers have also released the first song of the film titled Namo Namo that has garnered 12 million views. As the film continues to hog headlines, Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is being considered as one of the most promising newcomers of 2018.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures, Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan will hit the theatrical screens on December 7, 2018.

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App