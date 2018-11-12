Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan, who will be soon making her debut in the Indian film industry with her upcoming romantic drama titled Kedarnath which also features Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, has taken social media by storm with her stunning photo which she shared on her Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan, who will be soon making her debut in the Indian film industry with her upcoming romantic drama titled Kedarnath which also features Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, has taken social media by storm with her stunning photo which she shared on her Instagram account on Monday afternoon. In the photo, Sara Ali Khan looks like Cinderella as she poses for the camera in a stunning white lehenga with a beautiful floral blouse.

Her subtle makeup, stunning long hair and those striking eyes make her look like a real princess. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Sara Ali Khan wrote that this is her Cinderella moment. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and will be also seen in Ranveer Singh starrer masala entertainer titled Simmba which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and is being backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Sara Ali Khan has already become a social media sensation much before her debut film and now this photo has made fans fall in love with her even more! Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

