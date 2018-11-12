Kedarnath trailer: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's much-hyped movie's trailer is out. The trailer is mindblowing which is set in the backdrop of Uttarakhand flood 2013. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's acting have been applauded by the audience. We have compiled a list of photos of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan from the trailer which can keep you browse the trailer again.

The trailer of the much-awaited film of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath has been released on November 11, 2018. The much-hyped trailer of the movie is based on a love story between a Muslim boy, Mansoor and a Hindu girl, Mukku with the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods of 2013. The chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is making crazy with their one lip-lock scene in a 1-minute-39- second teaser.

Dressed in a garwhal attire, Sushant Singh Rajput looks handsome in shirt and pant outfit. A matching coloured sweater completes a typical Uttarakhand native’s appearance.

While Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful in salwar-suit. As per her dauntless character, Sara Ali Khan’s vibrant and quirky salwar suits are a pleasant sight to look at. Sara keeps her hair open in the entire film which has made her look simple yet elegant in the film. As fans just can’t get enough of their sizzling chemistry, check out some pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan for your favourite past time from the trailer.

Ever since the movie has gone on floors, the film has been courting a lot of controversies. Be it the differences caused between Abhishek Kapoor and Prernaa Arora or senior BJP leader’s alleged demand ban on the film, the film had been in headlines for every other reason.

Before this, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, was earlier supposed to be Sara Ali Khan’s debut release.

Before the trailer release, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share the poster.

Till now, one song titled Namo Namo from the film has been unveiled so far. Composed and sung by Amit Trivedi and lyrics has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor the movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 7, 2018.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was lasts seen in Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon and will be next seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke along with R Madhavan and action comedy Drive along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

