Kedarnath trailer: And the much-anticipated trailer of upcoming movie Kedarnath is all set to release on November 12. The makers of the movie have decided to unveil Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath trailer on Lord Shiva’s day which is Monday. It is reported that the director of the film Abhishek Kapoor, will visit one of the oldest temples of India which Babulnath Temple located in a small town near Girgaum, to seek the special blessings of God before attending the Kedarnath trailer release event which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Monday i.e. November 12.

Well, we all know how much praise and appreciation the teaser of the upcoming film Kedarnath has garnered from the audience and celebs. The teaser of the movie which is basically a love-saga set on the backdrops of the massive natural calamity that took place in Uttarakhand in the year 2013, was released on October 29, this year. The mesmerising scenes between Mansoor and Mukku and how they survived the disaster, so far seem to be a promising film. Take a look at the amazing Kedarnath trailer starring Sushant Singh Rajput and newbie Sara Ali Khan:

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor and Nishant Dahiya. The much-awaited film which is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures, will hit the theatres on December 7, this year.

The makers of the movie released the first song of Kedarnath, Namo Namo starring Sushant and Sara on November 5. Take a look at the first song of Kedarnath which has already garnered 10,572,714 views on YouTube:

