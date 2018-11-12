Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan continues to melt hearts with her sizzling looks. All dolled-up in a black lehenga, Sara looked a like dream come true. First she left everyone breathless with her gracious white avatar and then she switched to sexy black lehenga which is a Sabyasachi creation.

Sara Ali Khan who is the female lead of movie Kedarnath kick-started the promotional event alongside her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. All dolled-up in a black lehenga, Sara looked a like dream come true. First she left everyone breathless with her gracious white avatar and then she switched to sexy black lehenga which is a Sabyasachi creation.

Here are the astonishing stills straight from Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram gallery:

Carrying it with utmost elegance and grace, Sara ALi Khan looked absolutely gorgeous in the ‘Navratan’ lehenga which had a black Aakash-tara dupatta. The starlet chose to wear it while promoting her movie at the reality show Indian Idol 10.

Undoubtedly, this glamorous look of Sara has made her won a million hearts until now. All the velvet extras in her outfit, the zardosi, crystals and pearls are adding up to her royalty. The actor got beautifully styled by Tanya Ghavri who also took to her official Instagram account to post these stunning stills of her. The pure and real beauty of Sara did not need much make-over , so she kept her make-up minimal and still slayed it.

