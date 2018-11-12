Kedarnath trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Kedarnath finally hit social media on Monday, November 12. It features two young artists including Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara, as it is her first Bollywood film. Media reports have pointed out the film centres around a gripping love story which is set against the backdrop of a pilgrimage.

Kedarnath trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Kedarnath finally hit social media on Monday, November 12. Fans and followers of the stellar cast of the film-Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are quite curious about what will be served to them. The film has been trending on social media and is going to be on one of the top trends over Twitter. It features two young artists including Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara, as it is her first Bollywood film. Before the trailer, a poster of the film was shared by Abhishek Kapoor on Twitter, with a caption, which said it is a film about the journey of love beyond the concept of worship.

Media reports have pointed out the film centres around a gripping love story which is set against the backdrop of a pilgrimage, and perhaps has been titled as Kedarnath. In the poster, we see the passionate young duo drenched. The sharp chemistry is visible in the poster, as Sara hold Sushant by her hands with a very powerful expression. And even the poster has a very powerful message, “Love is a pilgrimage.”

As the film is a love story of a Hindu girl, Mukku and a Muslim boy, Mansoor, it is obvious that will be an example of an inter-religious relationship, which perhaps seems complicated in real life due to social and political connotations.

It remains to be seen how well does the film perform at the box office and will it be a success for Sara Ali Khan, as it is her first Bollywood debut. Besides this, the hottie is going to be featured in Simmba opposite the dramatic Ranveer Singh.

