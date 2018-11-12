Kedarnath trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath has finally been released on November 12. The trailer shows the tragic story and the pain of people who suffered from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. The trailer has created a buzz on social media.

The much-awaited trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath has finally been released on November 12. The trailer shows the tragic story and the pain of people who suffered from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Also, the trailer shows a glimpse of the love story between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Earlier, in the teaser of the film, their lip-lock scene became the talk of the town and now the phenomenal trailer has raised the bar of the film.

The trailer has drama, romance, and some breathtaking moments which will surely make Kedarnath a must watch! Both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have given amazing performances in the film. It will be Sara Ali Khan’s debut film and is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Kedarnath is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of the tragic Uttarakhand floods which took place in 2013. Kedarnath marks the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

The film is slated to hit the silver screen on December 7 this year. The trailer of Kedarnath has created a lot of buzz on social media and fans and the audience has gives the trailer a thumbs up! Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More