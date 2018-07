Sara Ali Khan wears Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the Kedarnath wrap-up party. The Kedarnath star was spotted at the party with Sushant Singh Rajput and Abhishek Kapoor in Mumbai. The movie will hit the theatres on November 30, 2018. Take a look at the sizzling photos of Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput from the Kedarnath wrap-up party.

Sara Ali Khan who has become the favourite star of shutterbugs was snapped wearing a yellow coloured puffed top designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla with rugged jeans and colourful footwear. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was at the wrap up party of her first Bollywood film Kedarnath, when she gave us some major fashion goals. The actress was spotted having fun with the co-star of the movie Sushant Singh Rajput and director Abhishek Kapoor.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath will hit the theatres on November 30, 2018. Made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Picture, the movie was surrounded by controversies a few months back when the maker of Kedarnath decided to part ways with Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment over the default of payments.

The director of the movie Abhishek Kapoor took to his official Instagram account to share the photo of Sara Ali Khan from the set of Kedarnath. He wrote, “Today is the last day of shoot for this #pataka. Gonna miss being on set with this #puppyface #saraalikhan.”

He even shared a cute picture of Sara Ali Khan saying, “Found this lil puppy on set yestrday..she promises not to bite.. Any takers? #saraalikhan #mood #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie”

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at the engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. The star-studded event took place on June 30, this year. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to legendary star Rekha, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, the entire B-Town gathered to bless the couple on their special day.

