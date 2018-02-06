The Internet's gentleman Rahul Khanna, who has mesmerised his fans in films like Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid and Earth has dropped a major hint about his Bollywood comeback. After walking the ramp for designer Narendra Kumar at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, Rahul advised all his fans to keep an eye on his social media as lot of projects are lined up in the coming future.

Actor Rahul Khanna, who recently walked the Lakme Fashion Week for designer Narendra Kumar, teased his fans about the possibility of his much-awaited Bollywood comeback. After mesmersing his fans in films like Earth, Love Aaj Kal, and Wake Up Sid, the handsome hunk took a break from the film industry in 2013. In a conversation with DNA, Rahul revealed, “Lots of things are coming up. I’ll let you know when things will happen. Keep an eye on my social media.” However he did not reveal any further details about the projects that are in the line up.

Talking about his decision to maintain a distance from the media glare, Rahul added, “I do keep to myself a bit but I’m happy to come and interact when the opportunity presents itself.” Despite his break from the Hindi film industry and media, Rahul is quite a social media sensation with a strong fan following with all his breathtaking photos. Thus, a Bollywood comeback doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Being born in a regal family of Veteran actor Vinod Khanna and ex model Gitanjali Taleyarkhan, Rahul Khanna has carved out a niche for himself in Bollywood industry.

On walking the ramp for Narendra Kumar’s latest collection ‘The Fake Show’, in association with Burgoyne, Rahul talked about his all white sporty ensemble in linen and said, “I’m a big fan of linen myself and when I was told the show is going to be all about linen, I thought it would be something different. But I was surprised that linen was used in a sharp tailored way…” Expressing his views on how men fashion has been evolving in India, Rahul said in a statement, “Men are becoming aware of style and more interested in expressing their own personal style. It is nice to see that happen… to see people having their own expression.”

Check out some of the Insta-drooling photos of Rahul Khanna:

̶M̶o̶r̶n̶i̶n̶g̶ person. 😴 A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:40pm PST