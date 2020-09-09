'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will end in 2021 after 14 years. It's the end of an era.According to a press release from the show's network E!, "Keeping Up" will return for Season 19 on Sept. 17 before debuting its final and 20th season in 2021.

The popular TV show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is coming to an end, as per a statement issued by American reality TV star Kim Kardashian.The announcement of the reality show’s close was made by Kim Kardashian on Tuesday via Instagram in a letter “to our amazing fans.” A spokesperson for E! also confirmed the move to Fox News. The 39-year-old reality star and businesswoman Kim captioned a lengthy note that read, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.”

The caption was posted with an original series poster showing the entire family in much younger times.According to Fox News, the wildly popular series, which has run on E! since its inception in 2007 for 20 seasons and hundreds of episodes, is executive produced by Ryan Seacrest and has produced a myriad of viral moments, as well as spurred numerous spin-off series.

The Skims creator added, “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Expressing gratitude to the fans who have remained devoted viewers for nearly 15 years, Kim declared that the series’ farewell season will air “early next year in 2021” and in looking back on her time on the franchise.The mother of four noted, “Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody after Court denies bail plea

Kardashian signed her memorandum “With Love and Gratitude.”

Kim’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also shared the news with a similar note on Instagram on behalf of herself, Kim, their mom Kris Jenner, older sister Kourtney Kardashian, younger brother Rob Kardashian, younger half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick.

As Fox News reported, a spokesperson from E! told the outlet on Tuesday (local time) the Kardashian bunch were “brave” for allowing the access they did for so many years.

The memo began, “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.”

It continued: “While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”

During its time, the franchise grew its production tree to include titles and television specials such as ‘Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami,’ ‘Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event,’ ‘Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord,’ ‘Kourtney and Kim Take New York,’ ‘Khloe & Lamar,’ ‘Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons,’ ‘Dash Dolls,’ ‘Rob & Chyna,’ ‘About Bruce,’ ‘I Am Cait’ and ‘Life of Kylie.’

ALSO READ: Ahead of Kangana’s Mumbai visit, Shiv Sena calls Centre’s decision to provide security ‘unfortunate’