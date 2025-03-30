Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy's saree, a solid black drape with fringe details, added an extra layer of sophistication to her ensemble. Her sleek, loose hair balanced the overall look, while black nails completed the chic aesthetic.

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh mesmerized fans with her latest stunning monochrome look, proving that black silhouettes exude a timeless charm. The actress stepped out in a breathtaking black saree, serving festive season fashion goals with a perfect mix of elegance and drama.

 

Keerthy’s saree, a solid black drape with fringe details, added an extra layer of sophistication to her ensemble. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a sweetheart plunging neckline, making for a bold yet graceful statement.

The actress kept her accessories minimal yet striking, opting for a diamond choker necklace with floral embellishments, which complemented her classic black attire beautifully.

For her makeup, Keerthy embraced a dewy nude glam look, enhancing her features with creamy matte lips and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her sleek, loose hair balanced the overall look, while black nails completed the chic aesthetic.

With her effortlessly stylish ensemble, Keerthy Suresh once again proved why she remains a fashion icon in the industry. Her monochrome saree look is perfect for the festive season, inspiring fans to embrace the timeless appeal of black.

festive saree look Keerthy Suresh black saree Keerthy Suresh fashion Keerthy Suresh latest photos

President Donald Trump is

‘There Will Be Bombing’: Trump Warns Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Stalemate
newsx

Watch | Wiaan Mulder Takes A Stunning Catch To Dismiss Faf Du Plessis In IPL...
Elon Musk

Wisconsin Attorney General Seeks to Block Musk’s $1 Million Voter Giveaway Ahead of Crucial Election
newsx

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals
newsx

Myanmar Red Cross Mobilizes Aid Amid Worst Earthquake In 100 Years
Singapore’s Minister fo

Singapore Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake
