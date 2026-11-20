Actress Keerthy Suresh has raised questions from a social media user who compared her performance in the movies to her reaction when she was touched by director Mysskin in a recent press conference. The actress has replied to this social media post which came up after the video from the press conference in Chennai where it is alleged that the actress looked uncomfortable while Mysskin was touching her near the knee and praising her.

This incident occurred in the press conference of their new Tamil film Sathyavan Savithiri held on November 18. A video from the event has been shared on the Internet, leading to an X user raising questions about the reason for the actress being uncomfortable with the gesture even when she plays scenes with physical intimacy in movies.

What Did Keerthy Suresh Say About The Viral Mysskin Video?

South Indian industry is so fucking weird, man. During the Sathyan Savithri event, director Myskin touched Keerthy Suresh not once, but thrice. The first time could be brushed off, but look at Keerthy’s reaction when he touches her again. She genuinely looks uncomfortable. And mind you, this is a well-known industry nepo kid. Imagine how these people behave behind closed doors with someone who isn’t even an insider. Was it really that difficult to say whatever he wanted without touching her? — PintuX (@pintya_348) November 19, 2026







In her reply on X, Keerthy first questioned why the user assumed she was uncomfortable. She also reminded them that she and Mysskin had spoken about sharing a bond like that of a father and daughter.

“Firstly, where do you see discomfort on my face? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter?” she wrote.

The actress then challenged the user’s argument that her performances in films should determine how she responds to physical contact in public.

“Secondly, say I was uncomfortable, you are stating that because we get touched in films so I should be okay with that in public too? You really need to get some things right, brother,” she added.

Her response addressed the comparison directly rather than accepting the assumption that her expression in the clip indicated discomfort.

X User Deletes Post And Apologises To Keerthy

Following Keerthy’s response, the original post was deleted. The user later apologised to the actress, saying there had been no bad intention behind sharing the clip.

“Sorry, ma’am, I had no bad intentions. I don’t usually make posts like this, but I tweeted it because it was going viral,” the user wrote in a subsequent post.

This led to yet another twist in the debate, which originally revolved around the interpretations made by the viewers of the entire affair at the press meet. At the press meet, Mysskin had appreciated Keerthy’s portrayal in Dorothy and even gifted her a gold ring. He had also called her Nadigaiyar Thilagam, meaning praise for her acting talent.

When Will Keerthy Suresh’s Sathyavan Savithiri Release?

Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin are going to share screen in Sathyavan Savithiri that released on November 20, 2026. This movie was initially supposed to hit the screens in July but got delayed. However, the release of this movie in Tamil language is already having a clash at the box office with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s O.M.

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