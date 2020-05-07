Keh Gayi Sorry: After Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to feature in a music video with Jassie Gill titled Keh Gayi Sorry.

Keh Gayi Sorry: The countdown for Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s next song with Jassie Gill has finally begun. Amid reports that Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill are all set to collaborate for a Punjabi romantic song, the makers have released the official first look poster of the song today. Titled as Keh Gayi Sorry, the song has been sung by Jassie Gill, penned by Nirmaan and music given by Avvy Sra. The first look poster of Keh Gayi Sorry features Jassie Gill’s side profile with pain-filled eyes while Shehnaaz is seen the backdrop in a glamorous avatar.

Sharing the first look poster on her Instagram account, Shehnaaz Gill said that she hopes her fans would like the song. The teaser of Keh Gayi Sorry will be out tomorrow, i.e May 8, 2020, Thursday at 3 pm. Speaking about the song, a source had earlier told a news portal that Keh Gayi Sorry will be a soulful heartbreak melody. However, it will have a Punjabi tadhka added to it.

The source added Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill have shot for their portions in the song from their respective homes. Once the lockdown is over, the makers will film a proper music video. Before that happens, the makers are planning to release the teaser of the song.

Also Read: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s dance video will drive away those lockdown blues, watch

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz to feature with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Mayur Verma in a Punjabi film

After rising to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill featured in Colors show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After which, she did a music video with Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla titled Bhula Dunga. Bhula Dunga has reached 59 million views on YouTube. Interestingly, Jassie Gill had extended his support to Shehnaaz Gill during her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read: Baarish 2 starring Sharman Joshi, Asha Negi starts streaming on AltBalaji, here’s how viewers react

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App