Ahead of the release of Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill's song Keh Gayi Sorry, Himanshi Khurana has unfollowed Jassie Gill on Instagram. The song is slated to release tomorrow on May 12.

The cold war between Punjabi singers Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. After full blown out controversy between them, the two ladies came face to face on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. While it was initially hard for them to live with each other locked up in one house, they later sorted out their differences and subsided their differences. However, it seems like all is still not well between them even after the wrap of the show.

As Shehnaaz Gill gears up for the release of her latest video titled Keh Gayi Sorry alongside Jassie Gill, Himanshi Khurana has unfollowed Jassie Gill on Instagram. When an entertainment daily went ahead to quip Jassie about the same, he responded with a ‘So?’. Prodded further, the Punjabi singer added that he was sleeping and doesn’t know what to say about it.

Responding to the same, Himanshi Khurana has now clarified on Twitter that she does not know the ruckus behind it. One should do their homework before saying all this. She rarely follows any Punjabi or Indian celebrities because she does not believe in online relationships. If she was not following him earlier, how would she unfollow him now? She does not have enough time to keep a tap of what’s happening on social media.

She added that she had make a TikTok of Jassie Gill’s song as a friendly gesture. After the news broke out, she called Jassie Gill to clarify about the same. Moreover, following or unfollowing someone is not a proof of any relation.

(1/2) … who is following whom, who is commenting on whom posts. Made Promotional tiktok on Jassi's earlier song coz of our friendly relations. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

(1/3) I still called @jassiegill he said, “muje random call aaya media house se, they asked about this, I even don’t know wt happened. They modified my statement and published.”

Following unfollowing someone is not a proof of any Relation — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

Coming back to Keh Gayi Sorry, the song has been sung by Jassie Gill and features Shehnaaz Gill. It has been written by Nimaan and the music has been given by Avvy Sra. Slated for a release on May 12, 2020, the makers of the song have already released a teaser to raise excitement among the fans. Prior to Keh Gayi Sorry, while Shehnaaz Gill featured in a music video with Sidharth Shukla in Bhula Dunga, Himanshi Khurana featured in Kalla Sohna Nai alongside Asim Riaz.

