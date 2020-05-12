Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill's much-awaited song Keh Gayi Sorry has been finally released on the official YouTube channel of Jassie Gill. Check it out

The wait for Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill’s much-awaited song Keh Gayi Sorry is finally over. Amid heightened expectations and excitement, the makers of Keh Gayi Sorry have finally released the song on May 12. As the name suggests, Keh Gayi Sorry is a soulful melody on heartbreak. The 3 minute and 20 seconds song begins with Shehnaaz telling Jassie that they cannot be together anymore. They tried a lot but it is not working out. The video then proceeds to the duo longing for each other.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Keh Gayi Sorry is a perfect treat for the Punjabi music lovers out there. The music video has been shot in the respective homes of Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill. Even though they don’t share the same frame, the chemistry between them is quite evident.

Jassie Gill’s magical voice is spell bounding as always and the lyrics will definitely strike a chord in your heart. Sung by Jassie Gill, the song has been penned by Nirmaan while the music has been given by Avvy Sra. Editing could have been better and we would have loved to see Jassie and Shehnaaz is one frame, but it is an applaudable effort considering the lockdown restrictions.

Ahead of Keh Gayi Sorry, the song landed up in a controversy after reports were rife that Himanshi Khurana has unfollowed Jassie Gill on Twitter on doing a song with Shehnaaz Gill. The Punjabi singer later clarified that she was not even following Jassie Gill in the first place, let alone unfollowing him.

Keh Gayi Sorry happens to be Shehnaaz Gill’s second music video after Bigg Boss 13. She was earlier seen in Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla.

