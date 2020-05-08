Keh Gayi Sorry teaser: The teaser of Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill starrer Keh Gayi Sorry is out now. Sung by Jassie Gill, the release date of the song has also been revealed.

Keh Gayi Sorry teaser: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to feature in another soulful heartbreak song titled Keh Gayi Sorry after Bhula Dunga opposite Sidharth Shukla. This time, she will be seen romancing none other than popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill. After raising excitement among fans with the first look poster, the makers of Keh Gayi Sorry have now released the teaser on social media and it has ‘blockbuster’ written on it.

The 44 second teaser begins with Shehnaaz Gill telling Jassie Gill over the phone to never call her again. They tried a lot but they have no future. She then disconnects the call after saying sorry. This sets the premise of a heartbreaking saga that is going to touch your heart and leave you emotional.

Sharing the teaser on her official Instagram account, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that the full song will be out on May 12, 2020. Sung by Jassie Gill, Keh Gayi Sorry has been penned by Nirmaan and the music has been given by Avvy Sra. Keh Gayi Sorry marks the first ever collaboration of Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo have shot for the song from their respective homes amid coronavirus lockdown.

Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill was seen in Colors’ show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga opposite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Jassie Gill had extended his support to Shehnaaz Gill. When he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote his film Panga, Shehnaaz Gill got emotional and hugged him.

