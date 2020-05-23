Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season 3 trailer: Adults make mistakes too and some of those mistakes are beyond repair. After much anticipation, the trailer of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season 3 is finally out and it highlights the repercussions of those mistakes. In the season 3, we see all the three leading characters of the show, i.e Rohit Mehra, Ananya Sharma and Poonam Kapoor Mehra played by Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli, moving on in their respective lives.

Rohit and Ananya’s daughter has now turned 3 but the latter doesn’t want to attach her daughter to carry the Mehra surname. They cannot see each other eye to eye. On the other hand, they still long for each other. Rohit and Poonam Kapoor Mehra’s younger daughter is about to get married. All three of them are now dating someone else and the equation between them isn’t so pleasant. Meanwhile, Rohit is now dating Amaira, played by Aditi Vasudev, which complicates the situation more than ever.

What proceeds is a emotional rollercoaster of how their lives have now turned into a chaotic mess. There is confusion, there are tears, there is passion and well, a lot of drama. Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli are amazing actors but the story and screenplay just doesn’t make sense in the third season.

Will they find love in their new humsafars and will their lives come to full circle, find out on June 6th only on AltBalaji. For me, the trailer of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season 3 was a huge let down.

