Kendrick Lamar Releases New Song ‘Watch The Party Die’

Rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar has released a new song on her Instagarm handle, titled ‘Watch the Party Die’, reported Variety.

In the five-minute track, the rapper has referred to Lecrae, Terrace Martin and DJ Akademiks. “The radio personality pushing propaganda for salary / Let me know when they turn up as a casualty,” he stated.

He also drops bars that may indicate that the dispute with Drake isn’t fully over, “Just walked that man down, that’ll do everyone a solid / It’s love but tough love, sometimes you gotta result in violence.”

‘Not Like Us’ became one of Lamar’s most successful singles, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in May. In the time since, the diss track topped the Hot Rap Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Streaming Songs charts. It also peaked at No. 2 on the publication’s Song of the Summer chart.

His latest song follows the announcement that Lamar would perform at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. It will be his second appearance at the halftime show, following his appearance as part of Dr. Dre’s 2022 all-star tag team featuring himself, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” said Lamar of the Halftime gig. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show will be produced by DPS in collaboration with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers, with Hamish Hamilton directing.Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance, reported Variety

