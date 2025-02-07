Home
Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar is set to make history this Sunday as the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar


Kendrick Lamar is set to make history this Sunday as the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. At 37 years old, with an impressive catalog of Grammy-winning hits, Lamar is preparing to deliver a performance that promises to be unforgettable.

Teasing a Storytelling Theme

During an Apple Music press conference held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Lamar was asked what audiences could expect from his highly anticipated show. The rapper responded with a single word: “Storytelling.”

“I think I’ve always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music,” Lamar explained. “I’ve always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on, whether it’s a world tour or whether it was 500 people at Key Club.” He emphasized his desire to engage audiences by making them “listen, see, and think a little.”

This will not be Lamar’s first appearance during a Super Bowl halftime show. He previously performed as a guest when Dr. Dre headlined the iconic lineup featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. However, this time Lamar will be the center of attention, cementing his legacy as a pioneering hip-hop artist.

SZA to Join Lamar on Stage

Adding to the excitement, it has been confirmed that R&B sensation SZA will join Lamar during his performance. Fans are eagerly speculating about potential collaborations and surprises.

On February 6, a 12-minute audio detailing Lamar’s Super Bowl routine was leaked online. The recording was swiftly removed, reportedly at the intervention of Lamar’s label, Interscope Records, citing DCMA copyright infringement laws. Despite the swift takedown, the leak fueled speculation about what Lamar has in store for his performance.

Fans are anticipating the inclusion of Lamar’s hit track Not Like Us, which earned the rapper five Grammy Awards. The song, known for its sharp lyrics, famously calls out Drake, including using defamatory terms against him. If performed, the track could add a provocative element to the already highly anticipated show.

As Lamar prepares for this groundbreaking performance, the buzz surrounding his storytelling theme and the mystery of his routine continues to grow. With SZA’s involvement and the promise of a narrative-driven show, fans can expect a halftime performance that will be remembered for years to come.

Read More : Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending The Big Day?

Filed under

Kendrick Lamar

