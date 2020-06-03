Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, Dia Mirza and Disha Patani among many actors have condemned the tragic death of an elephant in Kerala.

Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, Dia Mirza and Disha Patani on Wednesday condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to pregnant elephant in Kerala. The elephant died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers in Palakkad-Malappuram border in Kerala on May 27. Expressing shock over the tragic incident, the actors took to social media platforms and demanded stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Akshay Kumar put out the heart-wrenching picture of the dead body of the mother elephant, tied in strings after being pulled out from the water. Along with the post, the actor wrote, “Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter.”

Dhawan, the ‘Main Tera Hero’ actor, took to Instagram and wrote a long note alongside a heartfelt image to showcase the relationship between human beings and elephants. “They gave us food baby, to which the baby says, humans are so good,” the image featuring an elephant with a baby inside her womb.

Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sOmUsL3Ayc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2020

The artwork was created by ‘tedthestoner’, which was later reposted by Dhawan, who wrote: “We pray to him and yet do this. A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river.”

“We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil’s horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. This elephant was going to give birth 18-20 months later. Even after the elephant was injured, she did not crush a single home or hurt a single human being. She just stood in a river because of the excruciating pain and passed away without hurting a single soul,” he added.

Calling the violent act against the elephant “cruel beyond measure”, Varun urged the authorities to catch the guilty and asked for their punishment. “Just stricter laws won’t help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law,” he said.

Anushka Sharma too reposted the artwork and asked the Kerala Chief Minister to find the preparators and bring them to justice for the crime. She wrote, “We all would urge @cmokerala to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice for this heinous crime.” Disha Patani also urged the government to take strict actions. She tweeted, “This is truly heartbreaking. Hope the government takes strict against these people. #Elephants.”

Sharing some heart-wrenching pictures of the dead elephant and its womb, John Abraham shared a post which showed a sketch of the last conversation between the mother elephant and baby in the womb, where the baby asks, ” Amma, I will never be able to see humans?” To which the crying mom says, “You won’t regret baby.” Along with the post, Abraham wrote, “Shame on us !!!! Ashamed to be human. @vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar@moefcc@ntca_india #WeAreTheVirus #WildAnimals #SaveAnimals #CrueltyFree #SaveElephants.”

Dia Mirza and Sonali Bendre too condemned the incident. “Just when I thought nothing could shock me anymore, I came across this terrible news… how could they do this??? This is the karma humanity has to face…. no wonder we are going through all this. Where is the humanity?,” Bendre wrote.

Randeep Hooda tagged Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking them to take strict action against the culprits. “An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir @vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ntca_india. (sic),” he wrote.

