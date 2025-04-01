Home
Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

Despite his suspension, Vijeesh Vettam stated that his legal challenge against the film was personal and not affiliated with BJP's stance.

Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran


The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to stay the screening of L2: Empuraan, the much-anticipated film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal. The petition seeking the stay was filed by Vijeesh Vettam, a former BJP Thrissur district committee member, who alleged that the film promotes anti-national sentiments and incites religious hatred.

BJP Suspends Vijeesh Vettam Over Court Petition

Shortly after the legal proceedings, the BJP’s media cell issued a release stating that Vettam had been suspended from the party’s primary membership due to his actions. The statement clarified that the party had taken disciplinary measures against him for filing the petition against L2: Empuraan, asserting that such actions went against the party’s policies.

The petition named multiple respondents, including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Film Certification Board, Team Empuraan, and the Kerala State Police Chief.

Despite his suspension, Vijeesh Vettam stated that his legal challenge against the film was personal and not affiliated with BJP’s stance. He affirmed that he would continue with the legal battle, maintaining that L2: Empuraan fosters communal polarization and is motivated by financial gains.

“As someone working at the grassroots level, I believe it is my responsibility to respond to such content,” Vettam said, reiterating that he remains committed to the party despite the disciplinary action against him.

BJP Stands Firm on Disciplinary Action

BJP Thrissur district president Justin Jacob clarified that Vettam had filed the complaint in his official capacity as a district committee member, which necessitated the party’s response. He emphasized that the BJP would continue to take strict action against members acting against party policies and that further reviews on the matter would be conducted.

Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, continues to generate significant buzz, with its release eagerly awaited by fans across Kerala and beyond. Despite the controversy, the Kerala High Court’s decision ensures that the film’s screening remains unaffected.

