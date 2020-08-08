Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers crashed while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Check how Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief over the loss of life.

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Akshay Kumar and others expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic crash-landing incident at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala. At least 18 passengers died and over 120 were injured, including 15 seriously, when a plane coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode, Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said on Friday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a statement grieving the incident. “Heartbreaking news..Prayers and condolences to the families of everyone affected in the #AirIndiaCrash at Kozhikode. A big salute to the late Captain Deepak Saithe, whose timely decision saved many lives. Deepest condolences to his families and also those of other crew members who lost their lives,” she said.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on the other hand, took to Twitter to express grief over the tragedy and said, “Extremely saddened by the devastating news about the plane crash in Kozhikode.” “I pray for the speedy recovery of all who are injured, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace #AirIndiaCrash #KozhikodeAirCrash,” she tweeted.

Sonali Bendre Behl also took to Twitter to pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. “Heart wrenching to see what happened in #Kozhikode. Strength and prayers to the families who lost loved ones. Praying for a speedy recovery for all those injured,” she tweeted.

Former Miss India Dia Mirza also expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and said, “Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic @airindiain plane crash in Kozhikode.”

Expressing shock over the tragic incident, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, “for the Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew on board the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.”

Esha Gupta expressed grief over the demise of the pilot, and tweeted, “Prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones of Cpt Deepak Vasanth Sathe Sir. He wasn’t just a regular trained pilot, he served as the Experimental Test Pilot in the IAF.RIP sir #AirIndiaExpress.”

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, “Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.”

Preity Zinta extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and tweeted, “Pained to hear about the Air India flight mishap at Kozhikode Airport. Praying for the health and safety of the passengers and the crew on board. My deep condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.”

“Very heartbreaking to hear about the #KozhikodeAirCrash. Prayers and healing to the injured passengers. Deepest condolences and strength to those who have lost their loved ones.”, tweeted Shraddha Kapoor as she felt heartbroken to hear about the tragic incident.



“My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also prayed for the families of the deceased and said, “A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport, plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain .. Prayers.”

“Condolences to the families who lost their members in the Kozhikode crash. Best wishes to those recovering in Hospitals,” tweeted southern superstar Kamal Haasan. “Kudos to the citizens of Calicut and the under-equipped staff of the airport. More strength to the already overworked medical professionals of Kerala,” he added.

“Very tragic to hear about the #CalicutAirCrash. We mourn the loss of Wing Cmdr.DVSathe & Akhilesh Kumar who died saving passengers,Heartfelt condolences & strength to their families & those who lost their loved ones. Prayers & healings to the injured passengers. #CalicutAirCrash” Shatrughan Sinha tweeted.

Randeep Hooda wrote, ” Terribly shocking to hear the tragic news of Aircraft crash of the #AirIndia that overshot the runway in Kozhikode which was Flying back from Dubai… Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport.”

Esha Gupta took to Twitter as she expressed concern over the plane accident. She wrote, “Praying for safety of everyone aboard the #AirIndiaExpress .”

“Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode. Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew onboard and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this year,” wrote Disha Patani on Twitter.

Actor Sunny Deol took to Twitter and wrote, “Keral mein #airindia express vimaan ke durghatanaagrast hone se gahara dukh hua. Sabhee yaatriyon aur chaalak dal ke sadasyon kee suraksha ke lie praarthana karate hain.” (Deeply saddened by the AirIndia Express plane crash in Kerala.We pray pray for the safety of all the passengers and crew members.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed grief over the tragic incident. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the #AirIndiaExpress tragedy at #Kozhikode My deepest condolences with the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of passengers & crew members.#calicut @airindiain#AirIndiaExpress #kerala.”

Hoping and praying that there are no casualties, music composer Salim Merchant tweeted, “Oh my God! Not anymore… this year has been so unfortunate for everyone! I hope there are not too many casualties. Prayers.”

An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members in the crash-landing incident at Kozhikode, according to Air India Express.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Flight Safety Departments have reached to investigate the incident, the Air India Express stated.