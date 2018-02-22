Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Kesari, shared an adorable photo with children dressed as Afghani kids. In the photo, Akshay can be seen flashing an innocent smile in a huge Kesari turban with the adorable kids. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari starring Parineeti Chopra along with Akshay Kumar is scheduled to hit the screens on March 21, 2018.

After a successful run at the box office with PadMan, Akshay Kumar has already started shooting for his upcoming film Kesari. Taking over the social media with a sweet surprise, Khiladi Kumar won hearts as he posed for an adorable photo in his Kesari look with children dressed as Afghani Kids. “Innocent smiles galore on set today! Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India,” he captioned.

Smitten by the adorable photo, Film producer Karan Johar tweeted, “Such an exciting journey this film has been…am so excited and proud to be associated with #kesari.” Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on a battle between Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen. On the first day on the shoot for Kesari, Akshay had tweeted, “Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always.”

In a conversation with a leading daily, the superstar had revealed how much he is loving his look for Kesari and wouldn’t want to change it for the world. “I’ve started shooting for my film Kesari, where I’m in the heaviest turban and beard I’ve ever had to wear. So I shaved my head to make my life a little easier. I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he said. Starring Parineeti Chopra along with Akshay, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 21, 2019.

