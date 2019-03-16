Kesari: Akshay Kumar was noted saying that it is sad to know that Indians are not aware of the Battle of Saragarhi. Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar requested parents to show the film to their children, he feels that the youngsters should know about the war heroes who fought for our country which is an honour for the Indian.

Kesari: Akshay Kumar was noted saying that it is sad that British celebrate Saragarhi Day in order to remember the martyrs of the war but Indian are not much aware of the entire incident. He believes that the incident has got lost in the pages of history. He further added by saying that it is hard to imagine how 21 Sikh soldiers stood strong inside a fort, knowing that 10,000 Afghan soldiers were waiting outside to kill them. According to the actor, Saragarhi war was a pure example of bravery despite knowing that death is inevitable and continued the fight. Requesting parents to show the film to their children, Akshay Kumar feels that our youngsters should know about our war heroes who fought for our country which is an honour for us. He concluded by saying that Kesari is an educational film which is based on true incidents and real characters.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari starring Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh and Vivek Saini is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios. The movie which is based on the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi is all set to hit the theatres on March 21. With Kesari movie songs like Sanu Kehndi, Ajj Singh Garjega, Teri Mitti and TBA receiving tremendous response from the audience, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to set ticket counters on fire.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More