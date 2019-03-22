Kesari box office collection day 1: Action war film Kesari released this weekend on the occasion of Holi and impressed fans to the fullest. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and is produced by Karan Johar. The movie also has clashed with Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan's film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota at the theatres.

After having a great year by impressing fans with three back to back releases like Pad Man, 2.0 and Gold, Akshay Kumar is back in power with his latest film Kesari. As per the reports, the film created a blast and impressed the fans to the fullest with its patriotic blend. The movie had a good start as it managed to pull the audience with its interesting and different storyline. The film narrates the story of one of the bravest battles that took place in India in the year 1897– Battle of Saragarhi. The action-war film is directed by Anurag Singh and is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. The battle was between 21-Jat Sikh soldiers and 12,000 British Afghans. It is expected that the movie will emerge as Akshay Kumar’s highest opener film and can also cross previous best releases like Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal. The audience liked the story and also praised the performances of action hero Akshay Kumar. Not only the fans, but critics also appreciated the film and the performance of the star cast.

As per Box Office India reports, Kesari is expected to earn approximately Rs 21 crore to Rs 25 crore. The official opening day collection has not been released but this can be expected very well that the movie will cross several records of 2019 releases. It is an emotional action film and will surely quench the thirst of those, who eagerly wait for Akshay Kumar’s stunts and action. Also, the lead actor Parineeti Chopra has appeared on screens in the film after a long time. Film critic Taran Adarsh called the film Outstanding and rated the film with four stars. He further quoted that the film is a mix of everything Patriotism, Nationalism, heroism, Soul and Scale. He further also praised the direction of Anurag Singh. The movie had a bumper opening in about 4,200 screens all across the world among which approximately 3,600 were running fully packed.

#Kesari has released…

So I'm hiding in the bushes 😉

Catch me if you can in cinemas Worldwide🧡 pic.twitter.com/xH0A7YwuXr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2019

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s future projects, Akshay has a list of films in his kitty this year. Starting from Housefull 4 with Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol, Good News with Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh and comedy film Hera Pheri 3 which is directed by Indra Kumar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More