Kesari box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari based on The Battle of Saragarhi, is all set to enter the Rs 150 crore club any day soon. The film which revolves around a battle between the Sikh Regiment of the British Army fought against 10,000 Afghan nationals, has so far garnered over Rs 110 crore at the box office.

Kesari box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari also features Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in the supporting role. The movie which is helmed by Anurag Singh is produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Production. Well, the movie revolves around the Batlle of Saragarhi in which 21 soldiers of the Sikh Regiment of the British Army fought against 10,000 Afghan nationals.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the movie which set the benchmark at the domestic cinemas, had fared better than new releases. It continues to drive the biz at the box office especially in North circuits. The film opened at Rs 21.06 crore on Thursday, Rs 16.75 crore on Friday, Rs 18.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 21.51 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.25 crore on Monday, Rs 7.17 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.52 crore on Wednesday Rs 5.85 crore on Thursday and Rs 4.45 crore on Friday, Kesari has so far collected Rs 110.31 crore and is likely to cross Rs 150 crore in the extended week.

Take a look at the tweets shared by Taran Adarsh on his official handle about the blockbuster movie of 2019:

#Kesari fares better than new releases… North circuits continue to drive the biz… Has to maintain a strong grip on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 110.31 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2019

#Kesari benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 4

₹ 100 cr: Day 7

Emerges highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019 [so far], followed by #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

#Kesari Thu [#Holi] 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52, Thu 5.85 cr. Total: ₹ 105.86 cr. India biz. Note: Extended Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

Well, it will be interesting to watch how Kesari will perform once Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank will be in theatres on March 5. Not just Kalank which is helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, John Abraham and Mouni Roy starrer Romeo Akbar Walter based on a RAW Agent, is too all set to hit the theatres on April 5.

Despite Notebook starring Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal and Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee’s release on March 29, Kesari continues to garner decent digits at the box office.

