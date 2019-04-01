Kesari box office collection day 11: Action war film Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between Colonial British and Afghan nationals. The film has till now earned Rs 116.76 crore and as per film critic Taran Adarsh, the film is expected to earn Rs 150 crore if it continues to trend strongly.

Kesari box office collection day 11: Directed by Anurag Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Sunir Khetarpal and Hiroo Yash Johar, the film has till now earned Rs 116.76 crore. The film is based on the battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between Sikhs and Afghan tribes. In the battle, 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghan tribes. The film features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles where Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who was the leader of the Sikhs. The film released on the occasion of Holi, March 21, 2019, and garnered the title of earning Rs 100 crore in just 7 days of the release.

Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of the film. The film earned Rs 50 crore in first 3 days of the release and further continued its run to earn Rs 75 crore on day 4 and further crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore in just 7 days. Not only this, the film has bagged the title of the highest grossing film of the year 2019. Talking about the first-day collection, the film earned Rs 21 crore on day 1, which very well prove that the spirit of patriotism still prevails in Indian hearts.

#Kesari picks up momentum on [second] Sat… North India leads, while other circuits are back on track… ₹ 150 cr is within reach, if it continues to trend strongly on subsequent days… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr. Total: ₹ 116.76 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2019

#Kesari fares better than new releases… North circuits continue to drive the biz… Has to maintain a strong grip on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 110.31 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2019

The battle is all about the courage and power of 21 sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, who left no stone unturned to fight against Afghan soldiers, who tried their level best to conquer Saragarhi in 1897.

#Kesari benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 4

₹ 100 cr: Day 7

Emerges highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019 [so far], followed by #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

Films like Salman Khan’s notebook and Vidyut Jammwal’s Juglee can also give competition to the film at the box office and it will be interesting to see, that how long trend of Kesari prevail at the box office. In a small interview, the lead actor Parineeti Chopra said that the whole team was super excited about the film and crossing Rs 100 crore mark is like a big compliment from the fans. The film also features Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More