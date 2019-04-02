Kesari box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar's film Kesari is currently creating a buzz at the box office with its interesting storyline. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Sunir Khetarpal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aruna Bhatia under the banner of Dharma Productions and is directed by Anurag Singh. The total collection of the film is Rs 125.01 crore.

Kesari box office collection day 12: Action war film. Kesari which narrates the events that led to Batlle of Saragarhi is currently conquering the Indian hearts and has refused to slow down. Till now the film has earned Rs 125.01 crore and it is expected that it may cross Rs 150 crore in view of the current trend. As per the details shared by Film critic Taran Adarsh, the film is creating a buzz more in North India and has till now received no such competition from the latest releases Notebook and Junglee.

The film garnered abundant footfalls in the second week and it is expected that it can also cross the collection of Toilet Ek Prem Katha and can emerge to be Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film post 2.0. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and is jointly produced by Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Sunir Khetarpal under the banner of Dharma Productions. Further, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra in lead roles and Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in supporting roles.

#Kesari biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 105.86 cr [8 days]

Weekend 2: ₹ 19.15 cr

Total: ₹ 125.01 cr

Biz has stabilised outside North India [which is doing excellent biz from Day 1]… Should touch/cross ₹ 150 cr, in view of the current trending. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019

