Kesari box office collection day 14: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari helmed by Anurag Singh, nears Rs 150 crore at the box office. The movie which is based on 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against 10000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897, has so far garnered over Rs 131 crore in its third week of release.

Kesari box office collection day 14: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari is all set to enter the Rs 150 crore club at the box office. The movie which garnered attention not only from Indian audience and critics but proved and set its benchmark in the International market. The film is highly being praised by the massive audience who are recommending people to watch it again. Akshay Kumar who is essaying the role of the Sikh soldier, before the release of the movie was noted saying that he wants the children as well as parents to know about the history.

Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the movie which is not ready to take a break at the box office. The movie which targets Rs 150 crore at the box office, depends on how it fares in week 3. As Kalank and Romeo Akbar Walter are all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e. April 5, the screens and shows of the film will reduce and the biz will get divided. The movie garnered over Rs 4.45 crore on Friday, Rs 6.45 crore on Saturday, Rs 8.25 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.27 crore on Monday and Rs 2.75 crore on Tuesday. It has made the grand total of Rs 131.03 crore in India biz.

Take a look at the tweets shared by Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter handle:

#Kesari is slow, but steady… Target ₹ 150 cr depends on how it fares in Week 3, when new films arrive, screens/shows get reduced and biz gets divided… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 131.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2019

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment, Zee Studios. Well, the movie which was released on Holi i.e. March 21, is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against 6,000–10,000Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

After Kesari, Akshay Kumar will star in the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise which is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 25. Well, he will reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the upcoming movie Good News starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good News is being helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films. The romantic comedy-drama will release on September 6, this year.

