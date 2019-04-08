Kesari box office collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar who is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Good News starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead, is enjoying the grand success of his latest hit Kesari that has garnered over Rs 143.02 crore in three weeks of its release.

Kesari box office collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar’s latest hit Kesari has become the highest opener of the year. The movie which added flavours of success to Akshay Kumar’s career who was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, broke Khiladi Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s records of collecting Rs 133 crore at the box office. Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 6,000–10,000. Made under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios, Kesari is produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpa.

Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh shared latest digits about Kesari which hit the theatres on March 21, this year. Kesari is decent movie which will cross Rs 145 crore in coming days but the journey to join Rs 150 crore will depend on its trending in weekend 4 when the movie will face new films and shows will get reduced, Taran wrote on his Twitter handle.

The film garnered over Rs 105.86 crore in first week, Rs 29.66 crore in second and Rs 7.50 crore in third week of its release. Kesari earned Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, Rs 2.62 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.23 crore on Sunday which makes a grand total of Rs 143.02 crore, tweeted Taran.

#Kesari biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 105.86 cr [8 days]

Week 2: ₹ 29.66 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 7.50 cr

Total: ₹ 143.02 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

#Kesari is decent… Will cross ₹ 145 cr in coming days, but the journey to ₹ 150 cr will depend on its trending in Weekend 4, when it faces new films and shows get reduced further… [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr, Sun 3.23 cr. Total: ₹ 143.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

When the new movies release, the screen space of old ones often reduces. Due to John Abraham and Mouni Roy starrer Romeo Akbar Walter’s release on March 5, the screen space of Akshay Kumar starrer reduced at the theatres but because of its story line, it is still doing good at the ticket counters. Although, John’s movie based on a RAW agent received mixed reaction from the audience and critics, it managed to garner Rs 22.70 crore in just 3 days of its release.

Akshay Kumar will play Kabir in his next flick which is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, this year. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good News starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Jimmy Sheirgill is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More