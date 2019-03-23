Kesari box office collection Day 2: The much-awaited movie of Akshay Kumar based on the battle of Saragarhi, was release on Holi i.e. March 21. Helmed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal is made under the banners of Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment, Zee Studios, Cape of Good Films. The movie which opened at Rs 21.50 crore is expected to cross Rs 50 crore on weekend.

Kesari box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari based on the Battle of Saragarhi, has finally hit the theatres. The much-awaited movie of 2019 was released worldwide on Holi i.e. March 21. The movie which also stars Ishaqzaade actor Parineeti Chopra, has already emerged as the highest opening of Akshay Kumar of this year with Rs 21 crore on its release day. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the film, Kesari.

In his tweet, he wrote that Kesari has turned out be the film to have highest opening day collection so far. Calling it outstanding, Taran further added and wrote, Kesari roars and sets the box office on fire. Emerges the biggest opener of 2019, Kesari which had restricted shows during the day due to Holi celebrations, picked up the pace in the evening and collected over Rs 21.50 crore on its first day in theatres.

Take a look at the series of tweets shared by Taran Adarsh on his official account:

#Kesari roars… Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]… After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/4 pm onwards… Evening shows saw terrific occupancy… Thu ₹ 21.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019

Before the release of Kesari, Akshay Kumar was noted saying that Kesari will release and the world will know about it. If a person googles the five bravest battle ever fought, The Battle of Saragarhi comes on the second or third spot in the list. He further added by saying that despite it being on the top most list of famous battles, it has no mention in the history books of India. Expressing his desire of including it in the school syllabus so that students get to know about the story of valour and courage of 21 Sikhs who had a chance to flee but they stood strong and fought for their nation and its pride.

Sharing his previous experience, he said that while he was making Airlift, people did not know that India holds world Guinness record of airlifting so many people and their was hardly any article on the Internet. Akshay Kumar found just 4-5 articles on google regarding Saragarhi but is happy to see over 4000 articles, now.

