Kesari box office collection day 3: The much-awaited movie of Akshay Kumar also starring Parineeti Chopra, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini, Toranj Kayvn, Ajit Singh Mahela, Gurpreet Toti, Pali Sanghu, Harry Brar, Mir Sarwar, Ashwarth Bhatt, Ram Awana, Rajdeep Singh Dhaliwal, Rakesh Sharma, Sandeep Nahar and Harvinder Singh in the supporting role hit the theatres on Holi i.e. March 21. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the Battle of Saragarhi is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kesari is an outstaning movie which is a chronicle thae signifies a chapter fom history so brilliantlt. The film talks about nationalism, patriotism, heroism and scale and soul, Praising the lead of the movie, Taran Adarsh went on saying that Kesari is Akshay Kumar’s best acting movie of his career. The film critic took to his official Instagram handle to share the latest updates about the film which showases the Battle of Saragarhi in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 6000-10000 Afridi and Orakzai tribesmen in Afghanistan in 1897. Breaking this years record by becoming the highst opener of 2019, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari has bagged Rs 56.51 crore in just 3 days of its release. By garnered over Rs 21.06 crore on Thursday, Rs 16.70 crore on Friday and Rs 18.75 crore on Saturday, Kesari is expected to cross Rs 80 crore club at the box office on Sunday.

#Kesari shows an upward trend on Day 3 [Sat]… Metros pick up, mass circuits good… Big Day 4 [Sun] on the cards… Eyes ₹ 80 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 56.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

Soon after Kesari received thumbs up from the audience and critcs, Parineeti Chopra was noted saying that even though her role lasts for 10 minutes in Kesari, she is happy to be a part of the movie. Ishaqzaade actress took to her official Twitter handle to thank everyone who is messaging her and showering love. Kesari is a film where she did not calculate her screen time but just anted to apart of it. She even went on thanking Karan Johar, Anurag Sngh and Akshay Kumar for having her in the team. Kesari is a special movie, she concluded her tweet.

